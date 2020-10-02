Three South American fur seal pups released into to the ocean following weeks of treatment in Argentina Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:57s - Published 6 minutes ago Three South American fur seal pups released into to the ocean following weeks of treatment in Argentina Three adorable South American fur seal pups have been released back into to the ocean following weeks of treatment after they were saved on the Argentinian coast.The three South American fur seals (Arctocephalus australis) were filmed leaping and playing in the sea after they were released on the beach of San Clemente del Tuyu, in the eastern Argentina province of Buenos Aires.One of the animals had been injured and was rescued by the members of the Civil Defence Lifeguards of the municipality of Quilmes, and was taken to the facilities of the animal foundation Mundo Marino on 8th September.According to vet Ignacio Pena, in a press statement obtained by Newsflash: “The seal that was rescued in Quilmes Partido was found moderately malnourished and anaemic.“The first thing we did was hydrate them with a liquid formula of liquified fish containing vitamins and minerals that help them to get the normal weight."The animal was also suffering from an injury to its left eye and it had to undergo fluorescein tests to find out if it had a corneal ulcer as well as multiple blood tests, but it checked out ok.Biologist Sergio Rodriguez Heredia, who heads the foundation Mundo Marino rescue centre said: "It is not unusual that those young animals appear in those areas” adding that as they are not adults their only duty is to find food.He said the pups tend to choose the waters around the Bay of Samborombon due to the huge variety of prey there, often swimming up estuaries or rivers, with recent sightings in the river Gualeguaychu.The other two animals were rescued 4th September at different points of the Partido of Costa in the beach between San Clemente and Las Toninas and another the next day, a female that was found in the town of Costa del Este, where they were reported to the foundation.Heredia said that this situation is becoming "the most common we have in the centre.""They arrive malnourished, anaemic and dehydrated because they can't find food. They do not take the calories [they need to] allow them to regulate their temperature, which causes the hypothermia”.The team has been monitoring seal activity through satellites along with the National University of Mar del Plata. 0

