|
|
|
Phil Keoghan Discusses New Season Of 'The Amazing Race'
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 05:41s - Published
Phil Keoghan has hosted the CBS reality show since its start.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Phil Keoghan discusses the first two episodes of the 32nd season of 'The Amazing Race' on CBS.
cbs4.com - Published
|
'The Amazing Race's Phil Keoghan discusses the show's 32nd season as they hit their 1,000,000 mile...
CBS 2 - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|