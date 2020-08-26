Global  
 

Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Set to Star in 'Mad Max' Spinoff | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star in Furiosa, a standalone action adventure feature that acts as an origin story for the powerful character first embodied by Charlize Theron in 'Mad Max: Fury Road.'


