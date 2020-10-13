Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Walsall 2-1 Leyton Orient

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Walsall 2-1 Leyton Orient
Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Walsall and Leyton Orient.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Walsall v Leyton Orient

BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Live coverage of Tuesday's League Two game between...
BBC Local News - Published


Tweets about this

VitalWalsall

Vital Walsall Here we have five talking points after last nights win over Leyton Orient Feel free to share, and of course, get t… https://t.co/Ei5260BusZ 21 hours ago

OrientForum

Leyton Orient Chat Closer Look: Walsall v Leyton Orient https://t.co/MXaxiLubBT 23 hours ago

nickbimages

Nick B Images Walsall came from behind to beat Leyton Orient 2-1 in Sky Bet League 2 at the Banks’s Stadium last night. The ma… https://t.co/uCcygWkT9h 1 day ago

XGEEFAX

XGEEFAX XGEEFAX PAGE 316 - WALSALL VS LEYTON ORIENT https://t.co/CQRuT0VjL7 1 day ago

ELAdvertiser

East London Advertiser Leyton Orient boss Ross Embleton ‘disappointed’ with Walsall defeat https://t.co/XtXvYysvhC 1 day ago

JacobRanson27

Jacob Ranson Leyton Orient boss Ross Embleton ‘disappointed’ with Walsall defeat https://t.co/dGlJah26lC 1 day ago

SaddlersForum

Walsall FC Chat Walsall v Leyton Orient highlights https://t.co/bcdEt8WX29 #Saddlers 2 days ago

OrientForum

Leyton Orient Chat HIGHLIGHTS: Walsall 2-1 Leyton Orient https://t.co/DgYcROIcUN 2 days ago