Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sam Curran very good addition to us: CSK Coach

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Sam Curran very good addition to us: CSK Coach

Sam Curran very good addition to us: CSK Coach

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gets a much needed win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13.

Watson, Rayudu and CSK bowlers took charge as CSK thump SRH by 20 runs.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on team's comeback in the tournament said, "Sam Curran's all-rounder value is very high for the team.

He is very competitive and every time he sets a challenge, he makes a difference with the bat and I think we saw a glimpse today of what he can do in future.

So, he is a very good addition to us." CSK jumped to 6th position in the points table after beating SRH in their second faceoff.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Chennai based franchisee of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: Going forward, hoping good score on board, says SRH Coach [Video]

IPL 2020: Going forward, hoping good score on board, says SRH Coach

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Williamson's fifty went into vain as SRH hurtled to a 20-run defeat. SRH coach Trevor Bayliss over team's defeat said, "We have got some good young players, we are trying to get some experienced in the middle order. We have done well in the last few years scoring runs at the top in the order. It's probably more difficult battling conditions here in Dubai than back home." He further said, "Obviously, Shahbaz Nadeem coming in and played his first game and did pretty well. Sandeep Sharma is getting his confidence. Kane Williamson keeps scoring runs and is very consistent. We expect the runs going forward and hoping good score on the board." Irrespective of the loss, SRH remained on the fifth position in the points table.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published
Chris Morris expresses happiness over his performance against CSK [Video]

Chris Morris expresses happiness over his performance against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris on October 11 expressed happiness over his stunning performance against Chennai Super Kings. "Big butterflies, fought like my test debut again. Happy to get on the park, any contribution I can do in the team is satisfying for myself,"

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published
IPL 2020: 'Got confused of long boundaries, pace of the wicket': CSK Coach Stephen Fleming [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Got confused of long boundaries, pace of the wicket': CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 11 said that team got confused of the long boundaries including pace of the wicket. "Today we got confused of the long boundaries and the pace of the wicket and try to find out the right technique," said Fleming when asked that what went wrong with the bowling side at the end. Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published

Stephen Fleming Stephen Fleming New Zealand cricketer

IPL 2020: KKR hang in long enough to put pressure on us, says CSK Coach Stephen Fleming [Video]

IPL 2020: KKR hang in long enough to put pressure on us, says CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 08 said that Kolkata Knight Riders hung in long enough to put pressure on the team, CSK feel disappointed. "KKR hung in there long enough to put pressure on us and we couldn't just accelerate. We feel disappointed that we let it slip," said Fleming on being asked what went wrong from CSK being in commanding position to losing the match. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in IPL 2020 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Sam Curran English cricketer


Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL cricket team based in Hyderabad, India

IPL 2020: RR all-rounder Tewatia talks about his batting strategy [Video]

IPL 2020: RR all-rounder Tewatia talks about his batting strategy

Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets on October 11 in the 26th match of IPL in UAE. RR's all-rounder Rahul Tewatia on October 11 revealed his game strategy against SRH. Tewatia said that his plan was to go for shots when balls came in his area.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published
IPL 2020: Will work on negative aspects to bounce back, says SRH head coach [Video]

IPL 2020: Will work on negative aspects to bounce back, says SRH head coach

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in the 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dubai International Stadium on October 11. While speaking in post-match PC, SRH head coach Trevor Bayliss said, "We were in a good position in the match. Lot of good things we did throughout this match. We just concentrate on the positives and work on some negatives and make it better next time."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Cricket stadium

Skipper Rahul 'expressed satisfaction' over performance of Kings XI [Video]

Skipper Rahul 'expressed satisfaction' over performance of Kings XI

Kings XI Punjab Skipper K L Rahul on October 09 said that execution can go wrong but feel proud the way we played. "I am really proud of the way we played. Execution can go wrong, we understand that. We need to be patient with the team as individuals," said Rahul. Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Ambati Rayudu Ambati Rayudu Indian cricketer

IPL 2020 | How the tactical use of Sunil Narine helped KKR outsmart CSK

 After successfully folding Kolkata Knight Riders for 167, Chennai Super Kings raced away to 90 for the loss of just one wicket at the half-way mark of the..
WorldNews
IPL 2020: 'Team missing some key players', says CSK head coach after 44-run loss to DC [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Team missing some key players', says CSK head coach after 44-run loss to DC

After suffering a 44-run loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 25 in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team is missing some key players. On being asked 'where is CSK going wrong in constructing its run chases', Fleming said, "We're missing some key players. Our batting line up is without Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina. We're trying to find a wider combination on how to use players." CSK was unable to chase down the total of 176 against Delhi and was restricted to just 131/7 stumbling to a 44-run defeat

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Tweets about this