Tristan Thompson decides if Anthony Davis is the best teammate LeBron James has ever had | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:23s - Published 2 minutes ago Tristan Thompson decides if Anthony Davis is the best teammate LeBron James has ever had | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Tristan Thompson joins Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley to decide if, after helping LeBron James win his 4th NBA title and 4th MVP with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis is the best teammate the star has ever had in his NBA career. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend