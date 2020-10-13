Wall Street Tumbles As Investors Just Weren't Happy About Anything

Wall Street saw US stocks slide on Tuesday, as fiscal stimulus negotiations lurched into stalemate territory.

According to Business Insider, initial results of the third-quarter earnings season kick-off from banks like Citigroup and JPMorgan also failed to impress investors.

Apple announced its new iPhone 12 lineup--the tech giant's first major redesign of its flagship product in over 3 years.

It didn't go over well: Apple's stock slid, too.

And even gold, the ever-popular commodity, fell as much as 1.9%, to $1,886.54 per ounce.

However, a breakthrough in stimulus talks could be near, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled support for passing a deal prior to the upcoming election.