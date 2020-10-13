Video Credit: WTHI - Published 5 seconds ago

COVID-19 the economy - Here's what each of Indiana's governor candidates has to say about the state'

You'll hear from candidates running "for indiana governor".

Interviewed republican governor "eric holcomb", democratic candidate "woody myers" and libertarian candidate "donald rain-water"..

Zeroed-in "on the economic impact" of covid-19... and how each candidate "plans to help the hoosier state" recover.

//////// ////// to answer your question very directly, to make sure all the resources they need to continue to offer that customer and employee confidence regarding safety first cares act dollars making sure we remove any of the barriers out there that might prevent you from doing business safely we've done that we made sure that we're going out sector by sector by sector.

To provide financial relief and assistance so this is truly up you know all we're all in this together we have a very data driven methodical back on track plan that we've been following it that's guided by science in and practicing physicians who are on the ground right now making sure that we are equipped with all the best information and then partnering with our local and federal partners.

So the economy has got to be the target for the state government that we have to provide a solution for keeping small business is going we need a partnership with the federal government to do that we need to make it easy for small businesses to access it the dollars that are available i've called for small business navigators because a lot of small business people they don't deal with government the entities every day that could be very complicated now.

Simplify the process but until then i think we can use the navigators to help folks get the access to the phone said that are available gonna have to also prioritize bringing in new industries and i said why shouldn't indiana be the home for nations that the nation supply for ppe.

We know that personal protective equipment is still in high demand the cost of gone way up for that equipment and many of our factors that are a little longer in business are are are are able to convert that to the manufacture in the master gowns and all the other equipment and that positions in the hospital, or a first responder..

So that's an area that i think we should target to be incentivized.

So many of the hoosiers who have been affected whether it be through job loss or through loss of business are in need of immediate assistance and to me the best way that we can facilitate that is to suspend and then eliminate the individual income tax here in indiana.

Almost every small business owner pays his whether he's a llc or a sole proprietor or a partnership they pay their business taxes through their personal income tax so if we can eliminate the individual income tax here in indiana and of course nine other states have already done it we would be number 10 then we would be able to put more money back in hoosiers pockets especially business owners who would then be able to grow their business create more jobs and create more economic stability.

