Court hearing gives look inside Whitmer kidnapping plot
A hearing in federal court in Grand Rapids is giving us a look into the case against the suspects accused of planning to kidnap Governor Whitmer.
FBI agent: Group that targeted Whitmer also discussed kidnapping Virginia governorMembers of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia’s governor during a June meeting in Ohio, an FBI agent testified Tuesday during a court hearing in Michigan.
