Court hearing gives look inside Whitmer kidnapping plot

Court hearing gives look inside Whitmer kidnapping plot

A hearing in federal court in Grand Rapids is giving us a look into the case against the suspects accused of planning to kidnap Governor Whitmer.


FBI agent: Group that targeted Whitmer also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor [Video]

FBI agent: Group that targeted Whitmer also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

Members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia’s governor during a June meeting in Ohio, an FBI agent testified Tuesday during a court hearing in Michigan.

FBI Agent: Anti-Government Militia Groups Discussed Kidnapping Virginia Governor Ralph Northam [Video]

FBI Agent: Anti-Government Militia Groups Discussed Kidnapping Virginia Governor Ralph Northam

Members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia's governor during a June meeting in Ohio, an FBI agent testified Tuesday during a court hearing in Michigan. Katie Johnston..

5 suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot due in court Tuesday [Video]

5 suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot due in court Tuesday

5 suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot due in court Tuesday

