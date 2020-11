Southlake Town Square Murder Suspect Added To FBI's 10 Most Wanted List Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:50s - Published 3 weeks ago Southlake Town Square Murder Suspect Added To FBI's 10 Most Wanted List Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez, aka “El Gato,” has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list for his alleged role in a 2013 murder in Southlake Town Square. 0

