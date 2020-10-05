Global  
 

Wall Street closes lower on vaccine delay

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Wall Street closes lower on vaccine delay

Wall Street closes lower on vaccine delay

Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday, with halted COVID-19 vaccine trials and an elusive U.S. stimulus agreement weighing on sentiment as third quarter earnings season got underway.

Fred Katayama reports.


Wall Street Wall Street Street in Manhattan, New York

Stocks climb, closing out biggest weekly gain in 3 months

 Wall Street closed out its best week in three months Friday as investors drew encouragement from ongoing negotiations on Capitol Hill aimed at delivering more..
WorldNews

Wall Street ends higher as Trump boosts hopes of stimulus

 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday as comments by U.S. President Donald Trump fueled hopes of fresh fiscal support, while data underscored the..
WorldNews

U.S. stocks drop as Trump calls off stimulus talks until after election

 NEW YORK, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- Wall Street's major averages finished lower on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would halt negotiations with..
WorldNews
Trump pulls plug on COVID-19 relief talks [Video]

Trump pulls plug on COVID-19 relief talks

In a shocking move one day after leaving the hospital from a COVID-19 infection, President Trump ordered Republicans to walk away from economic stimulus talks. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:16Published

Fred Katayama journalist

Hold off on buying Apple: CIO [Video]

Hold off on buying Apple: CIO

Apple stock has spiked sharply in anticipation of the unveiling of its 5G iPhone Tuesday. O'Neil Global Advisors' Randy Watts tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should resist buying Apple shares at current levels.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 04:32Published
IMF sees less severe global contraction [Video]

IMF sees less severe global contraction

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said forecasts for the global economy were "somewhat less dire" as wealthy countries and China rebounded more quickly than expected from coronavirus lockdowns but warned that the outlook was worsening for many emerging markets. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published
U.S. stocks rise as stimulus talks continue [Video]

U.S. stocks rise as stimulus talks continue

U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday and registered gains for the week as optimism over more federal fiscal aid grew. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published
Time to make tactical moves: advisor [Video]

Time to make tactical moves: advisor

Washington Crossing's Chad Morganlander sees only modest returns ahead for stocks and bonds. He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama which sectors investors should overweight and underweight to maximize their future returns.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 05:30Published

Related news from verified sources

ASX set to drop as Wall Street falls on vaccine worries

The ASX's seven-session winning streak looks in danger as a pause in Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19...
The Age - Published


Apple and Amazon drive Wall Street rally [Video]

Apple and Amazon drive Wall Street rally

Stocks jumped on Monday led by high-flying tech names Apple and Amazon. Investors were also upbeat on vaccine progress and stimulus talks. Conway G. Gittens has the action.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:59Published
The Wolf of Wall Street Movie (2013) - Clip with Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio - Only short skirts [Video]

The Wolf of Wall Street Movie (2013) - Clip with Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio - Only short skirts

The Wolf of Wall Street Movie (2013) - Clip with Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio - Scene from the film: Only short skirts Plot synopsis: Based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, from his..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:21Published
Wall Street rallies after Trump says he'll leave hospital [Video]

Wall Street rallies after Trump says he'll leave hospital

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday as investors viewed more fiscal stimulus as likely and after news President Donald Trump will leave the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19. Fred Katayama..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published