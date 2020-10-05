Wall Street closes lower on vaccine delay

Apple stock has spiked sharply in anticipation of the unveiling of its 5G iPhone Tuesday. O'Neil Global Advisors' Randy Watts tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should resist buying Apple shares at current levels.
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said forecasts for the global economy were "somewhat less dire" as wealthy countries and China rebounded more quickly than expected from coronavirus lockdowns but warned that the outlook was worsening for many emerging markets. Fred Katayama reports.
Washington Crossing's Chad Morganlander sees only modest returns ahead for stocks and bonds. He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama which sectors investors should overweight and underweight to maximize their future returns.
U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday as investors viewed more fiscal stimulus as likely and after news President Donald Trump will leave the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19. Fred Katayama..