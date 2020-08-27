Mason City Airport changes

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

Mph the next time you fly the friendly skies out of mason city ?

"* it could be on a different airline.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live at the mason city municipal airport with the decision.

Nick?

Amy ?

"* the airport commission voted to recommend replacing air choice one with sky west airlines.

The recommendatio n will have to then be approved by the department of transportatio n.

According to airport manager david sims ?

"* sky west would fly jet aircraft with larger capacity to chicago o?

"* hare.

He also tells me sky west is a united express carrier, which means it will make it easier for passengers to transfer to united flights headed to other "that will allow you to buy tickets seamlessly online, your checked luggage will go through to your destination and so it makes the traveling process much easier.

The current air carrier ?

"* air choice one ?

"* does fly to minneapolis and saint louis.

Sims says more passengers were flying to chicago than both those stops combined.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, thanks nick.

If the change is approved by the department of transportatio n ?

"* sky west would begin service on march first next year.