Supreme Court Ends Census Count At Least For Now
The court said the counting should stop after hearing arguments from the Trump administration.
Conservatives Are Dumb The nightmare never ends. https://t.co/p8XDEa2ARH 9 minutes ago
Knight of Watermelons And the Supreme Court ends the census 2 weeks early lol what a fucking joke 13 minutes ago
dawn #ConfirmationHearings for #AmyBarrett
WHILE PEOPLE ARE VOTING
is flagrant #GOP hypocrisy & deceit after #GOP bloc… https://t.co/OYVYBvv9sP 30 minutes ago
The Red & Black President Donald Trump’s administration had asked the court to suspend U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh’s order requiri… https://t.co/egFx8pJSn8 49 minutes ago
🦋🐾Denise🦋🐾 @AndrewFeinberg @Reuters Add in that the Supreme Court refuses to look at the emoluments clause case which pretty m… https://t.co/JsldCJfyzU 1 hour ago
Lindsay K. Saunders (she/her) 🇺🇸🇿🇲 #BREAKING: Supreme Court allows census count to cease https://t.co/DMAwqkQgSI via @politico
Story still doesn't s… https://t.co/1M72kpetYC 1 hour ago
Snapper 🌊🌊🌊 It never ends : Trump administration asks Supreme Court to allow it to halt census count #SmartNews https://t.co/iFqXREbnYZ 6 days ago
Day 2 Of Confirmation Hearing For Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney BarrettCBS4's Natalie Brand reports from Capitol Hill.
Barrett declines to comment on gay marriage rulingPresident Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday at her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing declined to say whether she believes a landmark ruling legalizing gay marriage..
MO Supreme Court signs off on mail-in ballot notary requirementKC groups connect voters with free notary services