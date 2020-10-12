Global  
 

Dozens Of COVID-19 Cases Linked To Long Island Sweet Sixteen Party

Dozens Of COVID-19 Cases Linked To Long Island Sweet Sixteen Party

Dozens Of COVID-19 Cases Linked To Long Island Sweet Sixteen Party

More than 30 people tested positive for the coronavirus after going to a birthday party on Long Island; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.


37 People Test Positive For COVID-19 After Long Island Sweet Sixteen, County Executive Calls Party 'A Superspreader Event'

Twenty-eight students and nine adults tested positive for COVID-19, 270 people were placed under...
Chainsmokers Promoter and Sweet 16 Venue Fined Over Virus Violations

The Sweet 16 party, at a Long Island catering hall, led to a flare-up that sickened dozens and forced...
Sweet 16 'super-spreader' party in New York leads to 37 coronavirus cases, $12,000 fine

More than three dozen cases can be traced back to the birthday bash at the Miller Place Inn on Long...
Long Island Sweet 16 Party Called Superspreader Event, Linked To Dozens Of Positive COVID Tests

Long Island Sweet 16 Party Called Superspreader Event, Linked To Dozens Of Positive COVID Tests

A Sweet 16 party on Long Island is being blamed for dozens of positive coronavirus cases in what officials are calling a superspreader event; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Local Colleges Report Dozens Of New COVID-19 Cases

Local Colleges Report Dozens Of New COVID-19 Cases

Iona College says it has 65 active cases. LIU-Post is also reporting an uptick.

