Dustin Johnson tests positive for COVID-19.

Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns fought back tears after learning a friend haddied of Covid-19 shortly before she made a House of Commons speech. The MPpaid a spontaneous tribute to her former band member before contributing to adebate about post-Brexit fishing policy.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his key note address at the Conservative Party Conference. Johnson laid out a positive vision the country after Covid. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at..