More Team Coverage Of First Day Of Early Voting Throughout North Texas

Team Coverage: First Day Of Early Voting In North TexasLines were long in cities big and small, but voters were not deterred.
PG&E Says PSPS Likely During Fire Weather Watch For North Bay, East Bay Hills, Santa Cruz MountainsWith hot, dry and windy conditions forecast later this week, PG&E officials said more public safety power shutoffs were likely in some parts of the Bay Area during the upcoming fire weather watch...
11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks