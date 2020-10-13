Local leaders kick-off the 2020 Wabash Valley Wage and Benefits Survey

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 4 minutes ago

A major announcement for the future economic expansion of the wabash valley came today.

Local leaders announced the kick-off of the 20-20 wabash valley wage and benefits survey.

News 10's dominic miranda was at the announcement this morning.

He explains the significance of this survey.

[take pkg incue: this announcement outcue: news 10 duration:1:39] duke energy is the main sponsor of this survey.

District manager rick burger tells me this has been in the works for years.

The main purpose of this survey is do make west central indiana a more attractive location for new businesses and talent.

Burger says...this will be huge for our region and he was excited to kick it off on tuesday morning.

This survey will ask local businesses about their wages and benefits.

Burger says it's been 9 years since the last time this information was updated for our region.

He tells me some participants have already been chosen... but local economic development agencies will truly be the driving force in selecting businesses to complete the survey.

The survey is incredibly comprehensive and will take 2 to 3 hours to complete.

Through this survey... businesses will be able to compare wages and benefits with others.

Burger says this will give our region a much needed competitive edge.

"this data will be accessed by anybody and that's what's really neat.

It's a tool for everyone to use in the community.

This is just another exciting thing that's happening here in the wabash valley.

We need this if we want to grow and we want to attract.

We need this marketing tool."

The survey will be released for completion from november 9th through the 20th.

On november 30th..

All data will be gathered and should be released shortly thereafter.

The data can be acceseed bty the terre haute economic development corporation or at work one.

Burger says this is a 10 thousand dollar investment...so they strongly urge all businesses selected to participate.

In terre haute i'm dominic miranda news 10