Big turnout for early voting in Houston County

Voters in Houston County waited up to four hours for their first day of early voting.

due to the columbus day holiday... houston county started early voting today.

And much like the rest of georgia... the board of elections in perry opened to long lines.... and a high voter turnout.

Bill and cindy maitland said they wanted to vote early in hopes to avoid the november lines.

"we though the lines would be shorter but i'm glad to see they are longer because that means more people are voting but we thought it would take us less time, but guess what."

The maitlands said although the line was long, they tried to keep positive attitudes while waiting.

"about 3 hours and 15 minutes.

We got here about 7:30, quarter to 8 and these lines were already around the buidling.

But at least we have a nice breeze so that's helping out."

According to the board of elections says the secretary of states data base and high voter turnout is the reason for the delays.

The perry office was the only place open for early voting tuesday, which caused confusion for residents like tammy carpenter.

Other early voting locations include the houston healthcare pavilion and central georgia technical college, but they don't open until monday.

"it's frustrating because not only i was looking for someplace to vote, but many other people that were before me got turned around.

It was sort of confusing today to get here.

But once we got here the lines were long but they gave us water and we passed out water."

Board of elections registration assistant, andy holland, asks that voters stay patient with poll workers.

"it's a process that does take a little bit of time, to make sure everyone is looked up and verified and is able to cast their ballot.

I would just tell them to be patient with us.

We're working on ways to get the lines moving a little bit c1 3 b13 quicker."

In perry, peyton lewis, 41nbc news.