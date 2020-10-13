Northview Preps for WIC Championship

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 week ago

Friday the northview knights will have a chance to claim their second wic title in the last three years.

Northview has been dominate in conference play so far this season.

The knights are 5-0 with their average margin of victory coming at 25 points.

All that's standing in northview's way of another conference title is indian creek.

The knights and the braves have exchanged wic titles the past two years so friday's contest will serve as a defacto rubber match between the two teams. and while northview is known for their terrific ground and pound featuring seniors korbin allen and illias gordon.

Head coach mark raetz says friday's game will likely be determined by how senior qb keegan garrison plays.

<for us to win on friday against indian creek, we'll definitely need to be able to throw the ball effectively and make plays on third down and things like that.

Long yardage situations, so hopefully our guys are ready to go.

We feel like our receivers are coming along.

Our tight ends have been very active in our pass game and hopefully they're all due