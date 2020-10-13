Small town library to host weekend fall festival

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 5 minutes ago

The event is being held by the Odon Winkelpleck Public Library.

Folks in folks in odon are getting ready for a festival this weekend.

It's called the "awesome autumn affair."

The odon winkelpleck public library is holding the event.

It will feature outdoor games and lots of fun for the whole family.

You can also pick up some apple cider.

Folks with the library hope it will provide some good fun for those in the small town.

"doing something like this is a way for us to connect with the people in the community as a library.

To let the community people know we're here, we're not just about books we are about a lot of other things."

The event is things."

The event is this saturday october 17th... from 10 in the