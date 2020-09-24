Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Early Voting Underway

Early Voting Underway

Voters went to the polls on Tuesday in Kentucky, three weeks before the election in the midst of a pandemic.

Return and... rupp arena will once again be filled with the sound of music.

Details on the first concert scheduled there since the pandemic shut it down.

Good evening and welcome in, i'm tom kenny.

And i'm amber freeman in for veronica jean seltzer.

Voters went to the polls today in kentucky...three weeks before the election...the early in-person voting the result of the pandemic.

That's tonight's top story at six.

Abc 36's chelsea smith is 'live' at one of the polling locations in lexington i'm at northside branch library in lexington for the first day of early voting... which some voters say it's nice to be able to do so especially during a pandemic all together in fayette county there are 8 different early voting locations that are open from from 8:30 am to 4 pm weekdays and on saturdays 9 am to 1 pm... it is important to have a photo id... like your driver's license with you... one voter says it was "easy as pie" and glad he didn't have to deal with a crowd carl blakeman: " i don't like crowds anyway and with this pandemic going on, it just felt better to come today."

The same 8 polls will be open on election day... november 3rd... from 6 am to 6 pm




