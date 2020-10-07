Global  
 

Early voting begins in Tennessee Wednesday

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Election officials in Davidson County are working to keep people safe while voting early.


BobbyRader525

Bobby Rader RT @Sl8rT: Early voting begins Wednesday in Tennessee. Runs through Oct. 29. #Election2020 https://t.co/xrTF4rd9y6 4 minutes ago

justicenokx

Justice Knox TENNESSEE!! Early voting begins TOMORROW!!! 🇺🇸♥️🤍💙 https://t.co/maRqTBL3mE 8 minutes ago

LocalMemphis

Local 24 News Expect longer lines, COVID-19 protocols as early voting begins Wednesday in Tennessee https://t.co/EM0AtAyX3t 17 minutes ago

neokenz

K ♡ RT @WMCActionNews5: Early voting in Tennessee begins Wednesday. We've included a link to polling places in Shelby County in this story. htt… 50 minutes ago

jcvol91

losers and suckers Tomorrow early voting begins in Tennessee. 14th to 29th October. #VeteransAgainstTrump #TrumpVirus https://t.co/qrofq4MXNf 1 hour ago

EarlWrightII

Dr. Earl Wright II Early voting in Tennessee begins tomorrow. I’m voting in Tennessee for the 1st time in more than 20 years. And I’m… https://t.co/MsECYzI9Ec 1 hour ago

popsnelson1

Dick Nelson @deb6246 I plan to use this same tweet as my own tomorrow, after early voting in Tennessee begins. 2 hours ago

local24kim

Kim Chaney Expect longer lines, COVID-19 protocols as early voting begins Wednesday in Tennessee https://t.co/lgZ6CpJPkp 3 hours ago


