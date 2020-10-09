Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Riding Therapy

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Riding Therapy

Riding Therapy

There is a connection between horses and their people.

That's a bond that Sunshine Stables in Columbus builds.

There is a connection between horses and their people.

That's a bond that sunshine stables in columbus builds, especially with children and adults who have special needs.

Wcbi's stephen pimpo visited and explains what a ride around the corral means a lot to rider and those who volunteer.

"it's just a warm feeling inside that she can be an independent person also and that she will one day be an independent person."

10-year-old nora molina is growing up with low muscle tone.

This can throw her off balance and affect her coordination.

But her father says six months of horseback riding with sunshine stables in columbus has changed her life.

"it helps with their balance, it helps with their coordination, it helps with their core strength."

Anna brown wants to give her students that independence and confidence.

That's why she created an adaptive horseback ridding classes for those with special needs.

"i asked this 1,000 pound animal to do something and they did it and that's cool for anyone but it's especially cool for someone who may feel out of control several times during their life."

During lessons, instructor brown and her volunteers teach students the basics of riding.

Starting with communicating and forming a bond with the horse.

"to get the skills and feel, 'oh i'm good at this, i got this, i can do this.'

To see that kind of confidence come out, that's really just the best thing ever is the confidence."

Standup: after covid-19 shut them down in the spring...sunshine stables is back open and with double the students.

But that has created a new set of challenges.

"because of covid and everybody having different schedules with work and school and hybrid stuff going on, we really need more volunteers to help."

Operating with masks, regularly sanitizing gear...sunshine stables is jumping through extra hoops to make sure students get the most out of the experience.

"forming friendships and connecting.

That's a form of independence.

That's something that you have that you may not have had sitting at home."

And the freedom and empowerment students get from learning to ride is needed now more than ever.

In columbus...stephen pimpo...wcbi if you would like to volunteer with sunshine stables you can find more information on our website, wcbi dot com stinger




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kelly Clarkson reveals her kids are receiving therapy amid divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock have introduced therapy.
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


Humanigen says NIH launches ACTIV-5 'Big Effect Trial' on lenzilumab as potential COVID-19 therapy

Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ:HGEN) said Tuesday that its potential coronavirus treatment lenzilumab has...
Proactive Investors - Published

BevCanna Enterprises says it is on track for very strong fourth quarter and 2021 after Pure Therapy Products acquisition

BevCanna Enterprises Inc (CSE:BEV) (OTCMKTS:BVNNF) said the rationale behind its acquisition of...
Proactive Investors - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Spoil yourself at Tres Aurae Spa [Video]

Spoil yourself at Tres Aurae Spa

Spoil yourself at Tres Aurae Spa

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 04:14Published
Meet Dr. K, the Twitch streamer and Harvard-trained psychiatrist tackling gaming addiction [Video]

Meet Dr. K, the Twitch streamer and Harvard-trained psychiatrist tackling gaming addiction

Dr. Alok Kanojia, aka “Dr. K,” isa Harvard-educated psychiatrist.He and his wife, Kruti, are the co-foundersof Healthy Gamer, an organization dedicatedto improving mental health among gamers.He's..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published
Kelly Clarkson's kids attending therapy amid divorce [Video]

Kelly Clarkson's kids attending therapy amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson’s children are attending therapy amid her divorce from their father Brandon Blackstock, as she says she wants them to be able to cope with the change to their family dynamic.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published