Riding Therapy

That's a bond that Sunshine Stables in Columbus builds.

There is a connection between horses and their people.

That's a bond that sunshine stables in columbus builds, especially with children and adults who have special needs.

Wcbi's stephen pimpo visited and explains what a ride around the corral means a lot to rider and those who volunteer.

"it's just a warm feeling inside that she can be an independent person also and that she will one day be an independent person."

10-year-old nora molina is growing up with low muscle tone.

This can throw her off balance and affect her coordination.

But her father says six months of horseback riding with sunshine stables in columbus has changed her life.

"it helps with their balance, it helps with their coordination, it helps with their core strength."

Anna brown wants to give her students that independence and confidence.

That's why she created an adaptive horseback ridding classes for those with special needs.

"i asked this 1,000 pound animal to do something and they did it and that's cool for anyone but it's especially cool for someone who may feel out of control several times during their life."

During lessons, instructor brown and her volunteers teach students the basics of riding.

Starting with communicating and forming a bond with the horse.

"to get the skills and feel, 'oh i'm good at this, i got this, i can do this.'

To see that kind of confidence come out, that's really just the best thing ever is the confidence."

Standup: after covid-19 shut them down in the spring...sunshine stables is back open and with double the students.

But that has created a new set of challenges.

"because of covid and everybody having different schedules with work and school and hybrid stuff going on, we really need more volunteers to help."

Operating with masks, regularly sanitizing gear...sunshine stables is jumping through extra hoops to make sure students get the most out of the experience.

"forming friendships and connecting.

That's a form of independence.

That's something that you have that you may not have had sitting at home."

And the freedom and empowerment students get from learning to ride is needed now more than ever.

In columbus...stephen pimpo...wcbi if you would like to volunteer with sunshine stables you can find more information on our website, wcbi dot com