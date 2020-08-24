The GOP Has Far More Important Things To Do Than Help Tens Of Millions Of Americans

President Donald Trump has changed his thinking, and now says he wants a big stimulus bill passed before the general election on November 3rd.

Fed Chair Jay Powell also wants to see one passed and has warned that without one, the US economy's recovery will surely falter.

But the Republican-led Senate hasn't passed a new coronavirus relief bill since April 21st, and shows little signs of doing so before the election.

According to Business Insider, the GOP is far more concerned with getting the Supreme Court tilted to the right by having Amy Coney Barrett confirmed.

For more than five months, Congress has held up a comprehensive stimulus package for tens of millions of Americans and left them in limbo.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants a so-called 'skinny' bill, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding out for far more for the American worker.