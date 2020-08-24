Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The GOP Has Far More Important Things To Do Than Help Tens Of Millions Of Americans

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published
The GOP Has Far More Important Things To Do Than Help Tens Of Millions Of Americans

The GOP Has Far More Important Things To Do Than Help Tens Of Millions Of Americans

President Donald Trump has changed his thinking, and now says he wants a big stimulus bill passed before the general election on November 3rd.

Fed Chair Jay Powell also wants to see one passed and has warned that without one, the US economy's recovery will surely falter.

But the Republican-led Senate hasn't passed a new coronavirus relief bill since April 21st, and shows little signs of doing so before the election.

According to Business Insider, the GOP is far more concerned with getting the Supreme Court tilted to the right by having Amy Coney Barrett confirmed.

For more than five months, Congress has held up a comprehensive stimulus package for tens of millions of Americans and left them in limbo.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants a so-called 'skinny' bill, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding out for far more for the American worker.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Most shoppers say they won't buy something from your website if it looks like this [Video]

Most shoppers say they won't buy something from your website if it looks like this

In an increasingly virtual world, three in four Americans agree that how a company presents themselves online is more important now than ever before. In fact, the average American abandons 24 online..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
Here's why more and more Americans are choosing to eat less meat [Video]

Here's why more and more Americans are choosing to eat less meat

If you've been reaching for fruits and vegetables in favor of meat and dairy during the Covid-19 pandemic, you're far from alone. A recent survey of 2,000 Americans found that over half (57%) are..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Over half of Americans polled believe THIS is a dating turn-off [Video]

Over half of Americans polled believe THIS is a dating turn-off

One in five Americans has broken up with a partner because they weren't "green" enough, according to new research. The survey of 2,000 Americans looked at the intersection of dating and being..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published