Stevie Wonder leaves Motown to start his own record label; releases two new songs Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Duration: 01:15s - Published 7 minutes ago Stevie Wonder leaves Motown to start his own record label; releases two new songs Stevie Wonder announces he started a label imprint under Republic Records and released new music. He spent nearly 60 years at Motown. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Stevie Wonder announces new music, leaves Motown to form his own label Wonder released two songs Tuesday on his own newly formed label, his first major venture beyond...

USATODAY.com - Published 4 hours ago