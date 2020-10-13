Russellville Mayor and City Council Members In Quarantine

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 weeks ago

Two members of the russellville city council are in quarantine after mayor david grissom announced he tested positive for coronavirus.

The two council members were around the mayor a few days before he started showing symptoms. waay31's breken terry spoke with the mayor to see how he and his family are doing, breken?

mayor david grissom told me he's the 4th person to test positive for the virus at city hall recently.

All four of them are staying out of the building.

The mayor said thankfully his daughter and wife don't have the virus.

<grissom- they've quarantined away from me and sent me out to the garage.

Russellville mayor david grissom said he started feeling bad on sunday and tested positive on monday.

2:40 grissom- it started with a cough and congestion in my chest then a low grade fever.

Then this morning i woke up with a terrible sore throat at about 4 am.

Grissom is a diabetic and said his doctors have put him on vitamins and some steriods to help combat the virus.

3:48 grissom- i'm having to fight that steroid dose pack with insulin to keep my sugar down so i've got the underlying conditions but so far, we've managed well.

Franklin county is currenlty a very high risk area according to the alabama department of public health.

Grissom said he's thankful for their frontline workers.

1:54- i got to see it firsthand yesterday when i went and got tested there were others there being tested and i'm just really thankful for them all the doctors and nurses and all the health care employees for what they do everyday and it's 24 hours a day.

grissom said he wants to remind everyone to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and washing their hands.

In the shoals bt waay31.

Mayor grissom is still working.

Earlier today he conducted a city council meeting via phone.

In that meeting -- provisional ballots were counted for two city council seats where only 10 votes separated candidates.

With those votes -- david palmer won the district 1 seat and