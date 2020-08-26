Supreme Court allows Trump to end census early

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Trump administration to shut down the 2020 U.S. census count earlier than originally planned, after putting a lower court ruling on hold that said the population count should continue until the end of the month.
The order is a blow to cities including Los Angeles, Houston and Seattle, which had joined civil rights groups in a lawsuit to keep the Oct.
31 deadline over concerns about an undercount particularly of racial minorities.
The case arose after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross changed a plan to extend the count until Oct.
31 due the coronavirus pandemic, calling for a halt to the collection of data at the end of September.
The plaintiffs argued that the "rushed" schedule would lead to inaccurate census results and "a massive undercount of the country's communities of color." The Trump administration said it changed the timeline in order to meet the end-of-the-year deadline for delivering census results to the president.
The census count's accuracy is critical, as it determines how the House of Representatives and state legislatures draw voting districts and guides the allocation of $1.5 trillion a year in government aid.
Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the only justice who publicly dissented, said the Supreme Court's action would allow the Census Bureau to "sacrifice accuracy for expediency."
On Friday, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to continue the Census until October 31. In an early decision, Judge Lucy Koh wrote in no uncertain terms that the Census count had to continue. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the count would end Monday, October 5th. Judge Koh said Ross' directive was an "egregious violation" of her order. She faulted the administration with "chaotic, dilatory, and incomplete compliance with the Injunction Order."
US equities hovered near all-time highs on Wednesday. Investors are studying healthy earnings results, positive economic data, and falling daily COVID-19 infections. Salesforce, Urban Outfitters, and HP Enterprise all gained after beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly profits. The Census Bureau said US durable-goods orders gained 11.2% in July. The reading beat economists' 4.8% estimate and it signaled a continued recovery in the nation's manufacturing industry. Oil prices climbed.
[NFA] Some suspects accused of trying to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also discussed whether they should shoot her in the head and contemplated abducting Virginia Governor Ralph Northam as well, an FBI agent testified on Tuesday. Freddie Joyner has more
The US will ban the use of WeChat on Sunday to “safeguard the nationalsecurity of the United States”. The Chinese app TikTok will also be banned byNovember 12, but US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said early on Friday onCNBC that access to that app may be possible if certain safeguards are inplace.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
[NFA] Demonstrators decried a grand jury decision not to charge three officers for killing Breonna Taylor, marching through the streets of Louisville despite a curfew. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
[NFA] Fears of contracting the novel coronavirus have pushed Americans to cast over ten million early votes in the 2020 election, and Republicans and Democrats are locked in a battle over those ballots. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives passed a stopgap funding bill on Tuesday to keep the federal government operating through Dec. 11, after striking a deal with Republicans on aid for farmers and nutritional assistance to children. Ryan Brooks reports.
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the European Union or there would be no U.S. trade deal. Adam Reed reports.
President Donald Trump has changed his thinking, and now says he wants a big stimulus bill passed before the general election on November 3rd. Fed Chair Jay Powell also wants to see one passed and has..