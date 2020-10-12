Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Suffers Gruesome Injury

Football Allstar Dak Prescott suffered a serious injury on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback left the field on a cart holding back tears as he raised a fist to the fans.

Prescott had suffered a horrific injury during the NFL game against NFC East opponents the New York Giants.

Prescott has since undergone surgery to repair a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

CNN reports that there is no word yet on when Prescott may be returning to the field.