Monsters vs. Aliens Movie Clip - Alien Clones

Monsters vs.

Aliens Movie Clip - Alien Clones - After stealing Ginormica's (Reese Witherspoon) powers, Gallaxhar (Rainn Wilson) uses the quantonium to make clones of himself to take over the world.

Plot synopsis: When a meteor full of space gunk transforms Susan Murphy (Reese Witherspoon) into a giant, the government renames her Ginormica and confines her to a secret compound with other monsters, like bug-headed Dr. Cockroach (Hugh Laurie).

When an extraterrestrial robot lands on Earth and begins a rampage, Gen.

W.R.

Monger persuades the president to send Ginormica and her fellow monsters to battle the machine and save the planet.

Cast: Rainn Wilson, Reese Witherspoon