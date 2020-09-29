Owaisi visits Bandlaguda after 8 died of boulder falling on houses due to rainfall in Hyderabad

Reacting to the Babri Masjid demolition case verdict, Asaduddin Owaisi called the acquittal of all 32 accused a 'black day' for Indian judiciary. The chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party read excerpts from the Supreme Court's November 2019 verdict regarding the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute. Owaisi said that the apex court called the mosque's demolition a calculated act of destroying a public place of worship. Criticising the clean chit to the accused, Owaisi sarcastically asked whether it was 'magic' which destroyed the mosque. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:04Published
AIMIM's president Asaduddin Owaisi on September 29 announced the formation of a United Democratic Secular Alliance with Devendra Prasad Yadav (Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic) for Bihar elections. Owaisi said, "We have formed a United Democratic Secular Alliance with Devendra Prasad Yadav. The people of Bihar are tired of CM Nitish Kumar, they want a viable option which we'll hopefully be able to provide them."
ADG of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan, Ashok Kumar Rathore said, "Based on information, raids were conducted in five locations across Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur and Nagaur in connection with illegal betting on the cricket matches being played at IPL, 2020. With the help of local police, ATS officials have taken into custody 7 people each from Hyderabad and Jaipur for interrogation. Accused from Delhi and Nagaur locations are yet to be nabbed. We are further investigating the matter."