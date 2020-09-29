Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Owaisi visits Bandlaguda after 8 died of boulder falling on houses due to rainfall in Hyderabad

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Owaisi visits Bandlaguda after 8 died of boulder falling on houses due to rainfall in Hyderabad

Owaisi visits Bandlaguda after 8 died of boulder falling on houses due to rainfall in Hyderabad

Eight persons including a child died while four persons have been injured after a boulder fell on two houses at Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad following heavy rainfall.

The officials are present at the spot.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also visited the incident spot.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Asaduddin Owaisi Asaduddin Owaisi Indian politician

Babri verdict: Asaduddin Owaisi slams 'black day' as court acquits all accused [Video]

Babri verdict: Asaduddin Owaisi slams 'black day' as court acquits all accused

Reacting to the Babri Masjid demolition case verdict, Asaduddin Owaisi called the acquittal of all 32 accused a 'black day' for Indian judiciary. The chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party read excerpts from the Supreme Court's November 2019 verdict regarding the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute. Owaisi said that the apex court called the mosque's demolition a calculated act of destroying a public place of worship. Criticising the clean chit to the accused, Owaisi sarcastically asked whether it was 'magic' which destroyed the mosque. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:04Published
Owaisi announces collaboration with Devendra Prasad Yadav for Bihar elections [Video]

Owaisi announces collaboration with Devendra Prasad Yadav for Bihar elections

AIMIM's president Asaduddin Owaisi on September 29 announced the formation of a United Democratic Secular Alliance with Devendra Prasad Yadav (Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic) for Bihar elections. Owaisi said, "We have formed a United Democratic Secular Alliance with Devendra Prasad Yadav. The people of Bihar are tired of CM Nitish Kumar, they want a viable option which we'll hopefully be able to provide them."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Bandlaguda Jagir Bandlaguda Jagir City in Telangana, India


Hyderabad Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India

Raid conducted in different locations over IPL betting, 7 arrested: ADG Ashok Kumar Rathore [Video]

Raid conducted in different locations over IPL betting, 7 arrested: ADG Ashok Kumar Rathore

ADG of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan, Ashok Kumar Rathore said, "Based on information, raids were conducted in five locations across Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur and Nagaur in connection with illegal betting on the cricket matches being played at IPL, 2020. With the help of local police, ATS officials have taken into custody 7 people each from Hyderabad and Jaipur for interrogation. Accused from Delhi and Nagaur locations are yet to be nabbed. We are further investigating the matter."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:39Published

Donald Trump's die-hard devotee in Telangana dies of cardiac arrest

 HYDERABAD: Die-hard Donald Trump fan Bussa Krishna, who used to worship him like a God, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday after being concerned about the US..
WorldNews

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Political party in India


Tweets about this

MAyoobuddin

Mohammed Ayoobuddin @aimim_national Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi visits #Owaisi Hospital, where two injured admitted and nine brought… https://t.co/dR20Swwu0v 3 hours ago