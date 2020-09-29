Owaisi visits Bandlaguda after 8 died of boulder falling on houses due to rainfall in Hyderabad

Eight persons including a child died while four persons have been injured after a boulder fell on two houses at Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad following heavy rainfall.

The officials are present at the spot.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also visited the incident spot.