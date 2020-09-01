The Great Barrier Reef Has Lost 50% Of All Corals In Past 30 Years

In the last 30 years, Australia's Great Barrier Reef has lost 50% of its coral populations.

According to CNN, experts say climate change is a key driver of the reef disturbance.

Researchers assessed coral and their colony size on the Great Barrier Reef between 1995 and 2017.

They found depletion of virtually all coral populations along the length of the reef.

Coral reefs are some of the most vibrant marine ecosystems on the planet.

A quarter to one-third of all marine species relies on them at some point in their life cycle.