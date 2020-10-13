A COVID-19 Patient In The UK Now Has Permanent Hearing Loss

A UK man with asthma was hospitalized for over 30 days with a COVID-19 infection.

While intubated, he also developed pneumonia, anemia, and hypertension.

Once doctors removed the man from his ventilator, his hearing deteriorated.

This is an issue he had never experienced before, according to Business Insider.

They gave him steroids to treat the hearing loss, and it improved slightly, but still remained.