New tech can help get COVID-19 results faster

A Las Vegas company has launched a COVID-19 testing software to speed up testing results.

GoMeyra is a software program that can reportedly help labs triple their processing capabilities for same-day COVID-19 test results.

The company says labs will be able to process 5000 samples a day and provide same-day delivery.

The company promises they will also be some high priority cases where they will able to do 6-hour delivery as well.