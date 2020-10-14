Kirby Smart Amused by Saban Stat

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 20 hours ago

12 now.

Will kirby smart become the first former nick saban assistant to beat his former boss this weekend when georgia plays alabama.

Saban is 20-0 against his former assistants, and believe it or not, smart finds that stat kind of funny.

Smart:"it.

What's eveybody's record against coach saban?

Everybody makes it about the assistants.

I always laugh because i don't know anybody right now in the last ten years that has got a good record against him in terms of that.

It's not something i focus on.

I try to focus on what's going to allow us to