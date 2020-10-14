Kirby Smart Amused by Saban Stat
12 now.
Will kirby smart become the first former nick saban assistant to beat his former boss this weekend when georgia plays alabama.
Saban is 20-0 against his former assistants, and believe it or not, smart finds that stat kind of funny.
Smart:"it.
What's eveybody's record against coach saban?
Everybody makes it about the assistants.
I always laugh because i don't know anybody right now in the last ten years that has got a good record against him in terms of that.
It's not something i focus on.
I try to focus on what's going to allow us to