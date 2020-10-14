Mocs qb Drayton Arnold

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 3 minutes ago

Get playing time, even at quarterback.

When the mocs face western kentucky next week, old dominion transfer q-b drayton arnold will get the starting nod.

He looks to take over after serving as nick tiano's back-up last year.

Even though drayton arnold played in only three games in three years at old dominion, mocs coach rusty wright had seen arnold's talent in high school, as well as his talent in the class room.

Wright:"after visiting with him and understanding that he earned two degrees in about 3-and-a-half years there at old dominion.

Those are the kind of people you want to be around."

Arnold:"being a back-up at old dominion.

My rational was if i wasn't playing, i was going to be.

I was going to excel at something.

Wehn you are a student athlete, you don't really have time for anything else other than sports and academics.

Spent a lot of time on academics."

Arnold already has two masters degrees, and he plans to come back next year.

Wright:"i know he may have a doctorate by the time he leaves here."

Paging dr. arnold.

Doctor drayton arnold.

Arnold would love to be a 'moc doc', disecting defenses with his dual threat abilities.

Wright:"yeah his arm is a lot stronger than what you think.

His decision making is pretty good most of the time.

He gets the ball out of his hands faster than most.

Doesn't really get rattled.

He makes a mistake, and he's like let's go to the next one.

If they make a mistake, he's like hey, let's go to the next one.

Good smarts.

Studies the game.

He's ready in that regard.

There's no question.

He's ready to take it and go be the guy."

Arnold is ready to lead the team in their opener against western kentucky.

Arnold:"i feel confident.

I think confidence comes from preparing, and i do think that we are prepared to play this game, so i feel pretty good about it.

Everything i've wanted to get done here, i've done.

Now it's just a matter of obviously one more thing, and that's winning a socon championship."

The mocs and hilltoppers meet one week from saturday.

Western kentucky will have played five games before facing