She teaches at Saddle Ridge Elementary/Middle school in Walker County.

Betts Berry may be our first Ag teacher to win our Golden Apple award.

Her commitment to her profession travels far outside the classroom.

She routinely spends her free time making sure her students have the tools they need to succeed.

That's why ms. berry earned this week's golden apple award.

Natural sound: on behalf of food city and news 12, i would like to present you this weeks golden apple teacher award.

Oh my goodness!

Wendy: miss barry is amazing.

She does an amazing job with her students.

She has really brought our agriculture program right to the very top of the state of georgia.

We are one of the few that offers elementary agriculture.

And she along with another agriculture teacher ashton little make sure that our elementary school students learn to really love agriculture.

Betts: betts berry is a wife, a mother, a cattle producer, a teacher.

Someone who loves children.

Someone who loves her community.

Someone that loves the environment.

A lot of things.

I wear a lot of hats.

Courtney: she puts that spark up like, she makes your day.

Like, she makes your day.

Betts: i want it to be a teacher from the time i was in the second grade.

And i'm sure it was because i had a wonderful second grade teacher.

And i taught for several years.

I taught kindergarten for several years.

And then i stopped to go into cattle production.

And now i am blessed to combine two loves.

My love of agriculture and my love of teaching.

And i get to teach agriculture education.

We love to get outside.

And we like hands on activities.

We have a greenhouse.

We have an outdoor garden.

We have the woods to play in.

So it's a, it's a great environment.

Malachi: she is really good.

Carley: she's really good.

She inspires a lot of kids.

Betts: the students don't always remember the content that we teach.

But they remember how you treat them and they remember some of the values that you try to instill in them.

And i hope my students leave my agriculture class with a desire to, not always to become a former or producer but to appreciate what agriculture gifts to them.

And also to care for this world.

To care for our earth.

