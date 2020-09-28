Global  
 

University of Florida has ‘paused’ all football activities due to COVID-19 cases

Death Valley was going to be vacant this weekend, regardless but now, the LSU Tigers may not even get the chance to play at all due to issues with COVID-19 in Gainesville.

These discussions- - death valley was gonna be vacan- this weekend, regardless... but- now... the l-s-u tigers may not- even get the chance to play at- all... due to issues with - covid-19, over in gainesville.- the florida gators have "paused all football team - activities... after five new- players tested positive, for th- corona- - virus... following saturday's - loss, to texas a&amp;m.

- according to a statement made b- the athletic department... the- situation will be re-evaluated,- on wednesday.

- as of now... l-s-u and florida- are now slated to kick-off, at - p-- m... not 2-30...




