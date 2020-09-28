University of Florida has ‘paused’ all football activities due to COVID-19 cases

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 minutes ago

Death Valley was going to be vacant this weekend, regardless but now, the LSU Tigers may not even get the chance to play at all due to issues with COVID-19 in Gainesville.

- according to a statement made b- the athletic department... the- situation will be re-evaluated,- on wednesday.

