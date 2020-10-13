Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 6 hours ago

Tennessee Secretary of State expects 'heavy turnout' for early voting first day

Tomorrow is the start of early voting in tennessee.

Georgia's early voting is already in motion.

It kicked off yesterday.

News 12's dorothy sherman takes a look at turnout, and expectations for in-person voting in a big election, while in the coronavirus pandemic.

Dorothy sherman: "in-person voting in tennessee starts wednesday.

In georgia, their first day saw record turnout numbers.

In tennessee, the secretary of state is also predicting large numbers for the first day."

Tennessee secretary of state tre hargett: "what we saw in georgia, they had large early turnout.

I expect it here as well."

In georgia, lines at some voting places left people waiting for hours on the first day of early voting.

Nats full tennessee secretary of state tre hargett in chattanooga for an event takes questions on early voting.

Hargett says he doesn't expect folks to have to wait for hours in tennessee.

"i don't know how many precincts they had open in those areas in georgia yesterday.

We've done everything we can to try to work with county election commissions to create more sites and longer hours for people to access early voting.

So i think that's going to pay off."

For in-person, voters are encouraged to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing.

Poll workers will be wearing masks.

Tennessee secretary of state tre hargett: "i want them to make sure that they understand that their local election commissions are doing everything they can to make sure that every voter can cast their vote in a safe, clean, secure environment."

"also, i want people to understand that their vote matters.

I can't promise you that your vote will be the deciding vote in every race, but what i can promise you is that when you go vote that you can in fact make a difference."

Dorothy sherman: "the secretary of state did add that the first and the last days of early voting in tennessee typically see the most people.

In chattanooga, dorothy sherman, news