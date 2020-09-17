Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kate celebrates wildlife photography for showing 'beauty and vulnerability of life on our planet'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Kate celebrates wildlife photography for showing 'beauty and vulnerability of life on our planet'

Kate celebrates wildlife photography for showing 'beauty and vulnerability of life on our planet'

The Duchess of Cambridge has praised Wildlife Photographer of the Year awardentrants for capturing the “magic of the natural world” as she unveiled thewinner.

Kate announced that Russian photographer Sergey Gorshkov had scoopedthe prestigious Natural History Museum prize with his image The Embrace,showing a Siberian tigress hugging a fir tree.

The duchess thanked the 49,000people who entered from across the globe for “reminding us that caring for ourenvironment and its precious biodiversity has never been more important”.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sergey Gorshkov Sergey Gorshkov Soviet fleet commander (1910-1988)


Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Wife of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Texan mum recreates Kate's wardrobe [Video]

Texan mum recreates Kate's wardrobe

A royal-obsessed mum of five has opened the doors to her stylish capsulewardrobe, where she has recreated some of the Duchess of Cambridge’s mostwell-known outfits on a shoestring. Blogger Jen Bradley, 39, of Wichita Fall,first discovered Kate around 2011.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Kate’s delight at return to Natural History Museum [Video]

Kate’s delight at return to Natural History Museum

The Duchess of Cambridge described it as “so wonderful” to be back at theNatural History Museum as she prepares to announce its Wildlife Photographerof the Year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:23Published

Kate Middleton refused queen's invite to join royals for Christmas dinner until Prince William proposed, explosive new book claims

 KATE Middleton refused an invitation from Queen Elizabeth to attend a family Christmas before her engagement to Prince William, a new book has claimed. British..
WorldNews

Prince William and Kate welcome Ukraine president at palace

 13 minutes ago LONDON — London’s Buckingham Palace held its first royal event in more than six months on Wednesday as Prince William and his wife Kate..
WorldNews

Wildlife Photographer of the Year Wildlife Photographer of the Year Largest wildlife photography competition in the world


Siberia Siberia Geographical region in Russia

September was world's hottest on record, EU climate change service says

 Last month was the world's hottest September on record, with unusually high temperatures recorded off Siberia, in the Middle East, and in parts of South America..
WorldNews
'Poisoned' Navalny discharged from hospital [Video]

'Poisoned' Navalny discharged from hospital

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been discharged from the hospital in Berlin where he has been treated after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia last month. The German government says he was poisoned with the nerve agent, Novichok. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:23Published
Navalny was 'poisoned' at hotel, not airport [Video]

Navalny was 'poisoned' at hotel, not airport

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a bottle of water in his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, not at the airport as previously thought, his team said alongside a video posted on Navalny's Instagram account on Thursday. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hurricane on the Bayou Documentary movie [Video]

Hurricane on the Bayou Documentary movie

Hurricane on the Bayou Documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis: This beautiful documentary takes viewers on a breathtaking tour of one of the most vibrant places in America: the Louisiana bayou and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:24Published
Galapagos guides work tirelessly to free sharks from illegal fishing gear [Video]

Galapagos guides work tirelessly to free sharks from illegal fishing gear

These tour guides in the Galapagos Islands have encountered a tragic situation in the remote waters near San Cristobal Island. They spotted jugs, floats, flags, and other debris floating on the..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 05:06Published
Swimmers mingle with sharks and stingrays during feeding frenzy [Video]

Swimmers mingle with sharks and stingrays during feeding frenzy

Belize is home to some of the most incredible wildlife on the planet. This marine sanctuary off the coast of Ambergrise Caye near San Pedro is a perfect example of the diverse marine animals that the..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:00Published