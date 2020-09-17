Kate celebrates wildlife photography for showing 'beauty and vulnerability of life on our planet'

A royal-obsessed mum of five has opened the doors to her stylish capsulewardrobe, where she has recreated some of the Duchess of Cambridge’s mostwell-known outfits on a shoestring. Blogger Jen Bradley, 39, of Wichita Fall,first discovered Kate around 2011.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been discharged from the hospital in Berlin where he has been treated after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia last month. The German government says he was poisoned with the nerve agent, Novichok. Emer McCarthy reports.
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a bottle of water in his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, not at the airport as previously thought, his team said alongside a video posted on Navalny's Instagram account on Thursday. Emer McCarthy reports.
Hurricane on the Bayou Documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis: This beautiful documentary takes viewers on a breathtaking tour of one of the most vibrant places in America: the Louisiana bayou and..
Belize is home to some of the most incredible wildlife on the planet. This marine sanctuary off the coast of Ambergrise Caye near San Pedro is a perfect example of the diverse marine animals that the..