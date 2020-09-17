Kate celebrates wildlife photography for showing 'beauty and vulnerability of life on our planet'

The Duchess of Cambridge has praised Wildlife Photographer of the Year awardentrants for capturing the “magic of the natural world” as she unveiled thewinner.

Kate announced that Russian photographer Sergey Gorshkov had scoopedthe prestigious Natural History Museum prize with his image The Embrace,showing a Siberian tigress hugging a fir tree.

The duchess thanked the 49,000people who entered from across the globe for “reminding us that caring for ourenvironment and its precious biodiversity has never been more important”.