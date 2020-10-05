Joe Biden makes key appearances in his race to win Florida
Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden hit the stage at a rally in Miramar Regional Park to an unusual applause, car horns.
20 days away from the 2020 Presidential ElectionWe are just 20 days away from the 2020 presidential election. President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden both out in force, hitting key states trying to win over voters as millions of..
Race For The White House Runs Through FloridaBrooke Shafer reports experts say with three weeks to go, Florida is too close to call.
Latest election poll numbers in Florida 10/14Nationally President Trump is at 52% in the polls and Biden at 42%. In Florida the race is more even, President Trump is at 45% and Joe Biden at 49%.