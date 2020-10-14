East Ham Wins volleyball region title

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 minutes ago

Region volleyball title on the line tuesday at east hamilton as the home-standing hurricanes battled hixson.

Not much of a battle when you can slam it like east hamilton's mckenna hayes.

Look out!

That's worth a big smile.

Hayes must be petitioning to change the name of the school from east hamilton to east slamilton.

One fan likes the idea.

Not every slam worked for the hurricanes.

Riley bellamy and anna johnston team up for the block.

More from the east ham slam cam.

How bout' amya sutton.

Teammate megan lewis says i approve of that slam.

Sutton says thank you.

Canes take the region title with a 3-0