Westside Neighbors United hosts Coffee with a Cop

Stroud says... the terminal station's size and central location ... make it an ideal space for the pop up clinic.

Also happening tomorrow: coffee with a cop.

October 7th was national coffee with a cop day, but if you weren't able to grab a cup of joe then, you have another chance.

Westside neighbors united partnered with z beans coffee to host the event.

The event begins at 9 a-m at z beans in macon on montpelier road.

Westside neighbors united chairman and president, george crawley, says the goal is to improve relations with law enforcement.

He says improving relations will help stop macon's violence -- and conversations over coffee is the best place to start.

Why don't we start off by having a conversation with the sheriff's office, letting the sheriff know what issues we have.

If we think they're doing a good job, if we think they're doing a bad job.

This is a way they can directly talk to people who live in our neighborhood, who live in our community, who are directly impacted by their visibility of lack thereof.

You must register for the event due to social distancing guidelines.

