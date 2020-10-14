Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

North Alabama vs JSU Saturday

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
North Alabama vs JSU Saturday
Lions host only home game of 2020 Saturday

42- 16.

The last meeting between una and jacksonville state at braly stadium was on november 28, 1992 in the second round of the ncaa division ii playoffs.

The gamecocks pulled out a two point win... the lions are looking to get revenge 28 years in the making saturday, for u-n-a's only home game of 2020.

North alabama is coming off a loss to liberlty... jsu found some momentum getting a win at home over mercer... the gamecocks had seminoles fans shaking in their boost earlier in the season too.

It will feature local guys on both sides... fort payne's michael shaddix plays on the offensive line for jsu.

He says the gamecocks are trying to make the most of their four games this fall.

After failing to compete for a conference championship last season.

We are using these four games to get ready for the spring, last year, thats not jacksonville state football, that's not who we were.

After noth alabama, shadix and the game cocks have one game left against florida international.

Saturday's kickoff is at 1.

We'll see ya in florence.

If you plan on attending saturday's game bring a mask.

It's required for the entime time your'e in braly.

Tickets are on sale for a 50 percent capacity so 7,000 people.

Because of covif-19 no tailgating, no lion walk... tickets are still for sale, call 256-765-5466 to buy or go online at roar lions dot university tickets




