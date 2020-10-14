WCBI NEWS at 10 - 10/13/2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 4 minutes ago

good evening and thank you for joining us tonight, we're leading off the news tonight with two special elections.

Results are still coming in at this time, but lets get to the numbers.

The first race is senate district 15.

It looks like bart williams is leading joyce yates with 4,057 to 3,513.

You'll remember yates is the former director of the wellness program at mississippi state university and williams is a starkville business owner.

Next up we have the race for house of representatives district 37.

Lynn wright is leading david chism with 1,544 to 914.

Chism is also a businessman and wright is a former school superintendent.

Remember, these results are unofficial since affidavit ballots have not yet been counted in each county.

With less than one month until the general election, mississippi senator cindy hyde smith is north mississippi, speaking with local republicans.

The senator visited with members of the lowndes county republican women's group and their guests today.

She was appointed by former governor phil bryant to replace long time senator thad cochran.

Hyde smith is running as a conservative who supports the president's supreme court pick.

And, although she has not committed to a debate with her opponent, former mississippi congressman and us agriculture secretary mike espy, she says she would be willing to face him.

I don't mind it at all, we're just working very hard.

I'll be back in dc on monday.

But i'd probably enjoy it more than i need to enjoy it.

But there's stark contrast differences between the two of us so really we don't what there is to debate but certainly willing to do it.

Senator hyde smith senator hyde smith is speaking to the lee county republican women's group at the tupelo country club this evening.

Mississippi's social host law is designed to hold the adults accountable.

Courtney ann jackson explains how one recent party led to more than a dozen charges for a north mississippi woman.

Hosting a party for minors at your home and providing the booze doesn't make it safer.

It makes it illegal in mississippi.

That's what the mississippi alcoholic beverage control says happened earlier this month in guntown at a post-homecoming bonfire.

Agents say 41 year old andrea jones was right there as anywhere between 75-100 teens partied on her property.

"several ice chests full of beer was 20-30 feet from the front porch of the house.

She was mingling and having a good time."

Chief rusty hanna says it's an issue they've seen before.

And parents must understand it won't make them the "popular parent".

"this was midnight when we arrived.

These kids wasn't going to take uber home.

They were going to drive themselves home that night.

We very well could've saved a live or two."

Jones is facing 14 charges under the social host law---one for each of the teens still in possession of alcohol when agents arrived.

They were also arrested.

Jones though faces a thousand dollar fine and up to six months in jail per charge.

"parents should be prosecuted to the fullest of the law."

"it'll come a time when you're able to do those things openly.

But for the parents to suggest it's ok, i'm not with that."

Those who work on underage drinking prevention say both teens and parents often times aren't seeing the full picture.

"studies show those who start drinking early, so around 15 years old or so, they're going to be 4 times more likely to develop an alcohol or drug issue in the future as adults."

The only chance of rain in the near term is with a cold front late thursday into friday morning but moisture appears limited at best.

Temperatures will be up and down over the next week and some frost is possible in the region early saturday morning.

Tuesday night: clear and cool.

Lows in the mid 40s.

Light wind.

Wednesday: sunny and warmer.

Highs in the low 80s.

Winds sse 5-10 mph.

the mississippi state department of health is reporting a sharp increase in new covid-19 cases.

Today's report shows 713 new positive cases and 14 deaths.

In our area, lee county has the most new cases with 31.

600 people are hospitalized throughout the state with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms. 170 of those patients are in i.c.u.

State health officials report 25-39-year-olds have had the most virus infections of any age group in the state.

Females and african-americans have had the most cases in those demographics.

More than 94 thousand people in the state are presumed recovered from the virus.

Students who live along blackjack road in oktibbeha county and their families have argued for a wider road and easier access to the mississippi state campus.

Yesterday we told you about a new road that will connect blackjack and lee boulevard.

The traffic burden will ease and students will find themselves on the opposite side of campus wcbi's bobby martinez looks at how the project will change campus.

A new infrastructure project is underway here on the msu campus.

This 2 mile road called bulldog way aims to ease the amount of traffic.

But also, getting to and from here as a student a bit easier.

--------- traffic... a travelers biggest headache..

"its just been pretty bad the past couple of years."

But change is soon to come.

"it's going to be a game changer- very transformational for the communities attached to the university."

With the rise of the student population over the years..... the increase of traffic along the campus has followed according to chief communications officer sid salter.

Sot - sid salter - chief communications officer/director - msu "so all of that creates not only vehicle traffic, but foot traffic and most of our students want opportunities for walking, running, biking things of that nature.

So the bulldog way concept not only alleviates vehicle traffic issues, but it provides a multi- model transportation corridor."

Bulldog way will connect between blackjack road and the intersection of east lee boulevard and bailey howell drive.

Salter say this project is one of many to come for the university.

As they continue and try to make msu the best experience for current and future students.

Sot - sid salter - chief communications officer/director - msu "as many amenities as we can create that makes the day-to-day college experience easier, more efficient, more convenient... that's a necessary part of holding serve for the competition for students."

And senior carter wood is on board with this new development..

Sot - carter wood - sr. msu "it's great that they are trying to work on that and fix that because there's a lot apartments that live on blackjack a lot of people live on blackjack.

It feels good that they care about us the students and everyone that lives on that road that they're willing to fix that and try to make that better."

On cam tag.

And salter says this project will take roughly two years to be completed.

Reporting on the msu campus.

This new road was paid for through a 2017 federal grant.

Joseph crawford is charged with second degree murder charge, while sherica smith is being held for accessory after the fact of murder.

Initially, crawford told police a masked robber jumped him and his friend markevius jordan, who was shot and killed in the incident.

Following a polygraph, detectives determined the story was fabricated.

Louisville police say crawford was having suicidal thoughts and the victim, markevius jordan, tried to take the gun away from crawford.

Joseph crawford admitted to throwing a 9 millimeter handgun in a madison county creek.

State troopers later found the gun.

Crawford and smith are being held at winston county corrections.

Off top a reform man is arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled woman.

District attorney andrew hamlin says a pickens county jury indicted 44-year- old james curtis wilson on charges of second degree rape, second degree sexual abuse, and second degree sodomy.

Wilson was arrested friday.

Police say the initial investigation began when the victim's mother contacted the pickens county sheriff's office in april 2018.

The victim was in her early thirties at the time of the assault and lived in a pickens county group home where wilson was employed.

Investigators do not believe any of the other residents were assaulted.

Wilson is being held in the pickens county jail with bond set at $100,000.

That's a bond that sunshine stables in columbus builds, especially with children and adults who have special needs.

Wcbi's stephen pimpo visited and explains what a ride around the corral means a lot to rider and those who volunteer.

"it's just a warm feeling inside that she can be an independent person also and that she will one day be an independent person."

10-year-old nora molina is growing up with low muscle tone.

This can throw her off balance and affect her coordination.

But her father says six months of horseback riding with sunshine stables in columbus has changed her life.

"it helps with their balance, it helps with their coordination, it helps with their core strength."

Anna brown wants to give her students that independence and confidence.

That's why she created an adaptive horseback ridding classes for those with special needs.

"i asked this 1,000 pound animal to do something and they did it and that's cool for anyone but it's especially cool for someone who may feel out of control several times during their life."

During lessons, instructor brown and her volunteers teach students the basics of riding.

Starting with communicating and forming a bond with the horse.

"to get the skills and feel, 'oh i'm good at this, i got this, i can do this.'

To see that kind of confidence come out, that's really just the best thing ever is the confidence."

Standup: after covid-19 shut them down in the spring...sunshine stables is back open and with double the students.

But that has created a new set of challenges.

"because of covid and everybody having different schedules with work and school and hybrid stuff going on, we really need more volunteers to help."

Operating with masks, regularly sanitizing gear...sunshine stables is jumping through extra hoops to make sure students get the most out of the experience.

"forming friendships and connecting.

That's a form of independence.

That's something that you have that you may not have had sitting at home."

And the freedom and empowerment students get from learning to ride is needed now more than ever.

Jimbo fisher's club was down by double digits in the second half against number 5 florida... however his team rallied back to defeat the gators thanks to a seth small field goal as time expired... state's defense is second in the sec when it comes to yards given up per game..

But mike leach knows his team will have it's hands full... ,.

00-05 i think they're real physical upfront on their defensive line.

I think they run to the ball well.

Not as much intimidating as they are solid.

I don't see any holes which is just about the biggest compliment that i can give a unit.

I don't see any weaknesses that they are working around ya know?

Despite falling to #2 alabama at home in what was the highest scoring non overtime game in sec history... ole miss head c oach lane kiffin has seen a lot of positives through the first few weeks..

One of those... quarterback matt corral..

Through three games this season he's thrown for almost 1100 yards... 9 touchdowns and only one interception... he's second in the s-e-c in completion percentage and qbr only behind alabama quarterback mac jones... head coach lane kiffin has been pleased with his progress i don't want to rat poison the guy but he's been a plus.

He's made so many plays, bailed us out of so many things him and mac i am sure are 1 and 2 in quarterback proficiency.

He has played lights out and i don't know too many people who have expected that having no spring.

It's not like he's an established starter in a system, this is all new for him friday will mark week 7 of endzone...that's right lucky number 7!!

Our game of the week features a couple of class 3-a foes who are 17 minutes apart.....the amory panthers and the nettleton tigers!

Under the direction of head coach allen glenn, the panthers enter the game with only one loss.

Four year starting quarterback hunter jones leads amory's offense as they look to knockoff the undefeated tigers.

Both teams bring plenty of playmakers to the field making for a battle come friday night.

"they got a few guys who can really run.

The quarterback is a duel threat guy.

He throws it well.

Runs it well.

He's a physical runner himself with a good tailback in the backfield.

It's hard to simulate that in practice throughout the week.

It is amory nettleton.

We're close to each other.

A lot of the kids know each other so both teams will be ready to play."

We'll hear more we'll hear more from the nettleton tigers later this week as they prepare for the showdown.

After another exciting slate of games thursday night... we have this week's lineman of the week..

ááátake gfxááá the choctaw county chargers have taken home the honors for week 6... they took down houston thanks to an offensive explosion... jeff roberts' linemen had quite the night... helping lead the team to a 59-36 win... the chargers had 485 rushings yards... four touchdowns on the ground and four through the air as well... football is a game that is won in the trenches and choctaw county certainly got that job done and that's why they're lineman of the week for week 6... ááátake gfxááá let's take a look at the update mississippi high school football a- p poll... 6a... starkville ranked number one... the yellowjackets have a bye this week before they take on madison central on the road this friday.... west point is ranked third in the 5a ranks after it's loss to lake cormorant who sits at 5... after a dominant win over choctaw central... louisville in the number one rank in 4a ááátake gfxááá noxubee county ranked third overall in the 3a poll taylorsville leading the way in 2a... tupelo christian up to 4th in 1a following it's big we're going to take a quick break, but when we come back, keith will have a final look at weather.

