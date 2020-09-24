Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NEXT S01E03 FILE #3

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:45s - Published
NEXT S01E03 FILE #3

NEXT S01E03 FILE #3

NEXT 1x03 "FILE #3" Season 1 Episode 3 Promo trailer HD - Shea and LeBlanc head to Dartmouth to investigate NEXT's whereabouts, which are potentially linked to Biomotion Labs.

There, they visit LeBlanc's friend, Professor Richard Pearish (guest star Michael Herzovi) for answers.

Meanwhile, Shea, Ethan and Ty take extra precautions to disconnect from electronics and the Internet, and LeBlanc urges Abby to do so, as well, but NEXT complicates their plans in the all-new “FILE #3” episode of NEXT airing Tuesday, October 27th on FOX.

Starring: John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The Next Couple Of Months Are Crucial For U.S. Oil

The U.S. oil industry faces a bumpy road to recovery from the steepest slump in oil demand in...
OilPrice.com - Published


Tweets about this

thelastamerican

Richard David Turner I'm watching 'FILE #3' (neXt, S01E03) now. #checkTrakt https://t.co/SPphipeCNL #trakt 3 days ago

rkplex

Rob's Plex Server PlexPy: New Episode neXt (2020) - FILE #3 S01E03 [TV-14] 44 minutes [Oct 17th 2020] https://t.co/Ahgq5H9kcS 6 days ago

What2Vue

What2Vue Fox released Promotional Photos of NEXT episode "FILE #3" (1.03/S01E03) https://t.co/NB3Q3APw8Z #NEXTonFOX… https://t.co/9CniQrcajD 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

NeXt 1x02 FILE #2 - Clip from Episode 2 Season 1 [Video]

NeXt 1x02 FILE #2 - Clip from Episode 2 Season 1

NeXt 1x02 FILE #2 - Sneak Peek Clip from Episode 2 Season 1 - Plot synopsis: After being mishandled by a Zava employee, the A.I. called NEXT escapes the confined servers of its home company and gains..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:04Published
NEXT S01E02 File #2 [Video]

NEXT S01E02 File #2

NEXT 1x02 "FILE #2" Season 1 Episode 2 Promo - After being mishandled by a Zava employee, the A.I. called NEXT escapes the confined servers of its home company and gains internet access. When Ethan’s..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:45Published
Tennessee lawmaker plans to file legislation to end no-knock warrants [Video]

Tennessee lawmaker plans to file legislation to end no-knock warrants

Raumesh Akbari (D – Memphis) tweeted that she plans to file legislation in the next general assembly to end no-knock warrants.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:12Published