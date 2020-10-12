'Please like me', Donald Trump urges suburban women

US President Donald Trump has used a rally in Pennsylvania to urge suburbanwomen to vote for him.

In his second rally since contracting the coronavirus,Mr Trump spoke for more than an hour to a crowd of thousands packed in tightlyand mostly without masks.

Touting his elimination of a federal rule that wouldhave brought more low-income housing to the suburbs, he also zeroed in ongroups whose support he has struggled to retain, including female votersturned off by his rhetoric.

“So I ask you to do me a favour.

Suburban women:Will you please like me?

Please.

Please.

I saved your damn neighbourhood, OK?”Mr Trump said.