PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti released from detention

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was in detention from August 5 last year following the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state.

Mufti was released on Tuesday night as the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her.

The PDP chief's release comes ahead of the expiry of the deadline set by Supreme Court, which had been approached by her daughter Iltija Mufti with a habeas corpus petition challenging her "illegal" detention.

The SC on September 29 had given the administration of Jammu and Kashmir till October 14 to explain how long they intended to keep Mufti in custody.

Mufti and many other leaders of Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah, were put in detention last year following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

In July this year, Mufti's detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) was extended by three months.

Farooq, and son Omar Abdullah, were released from detention in March


Mehbooba Mufti Mehbooba Mufti Indian politician and Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti: India frees top Kashmir politician after 14 months

 Under a controversial law, she was allowed to be detained without charge for up to two years.
BBC News

India sets free top Kashmiri politician after a year

 Indian authorities on Tuesday released a top Kashmiri politician from detention more than a year after New Delhi scrapped Indian-controlled Kashmir's special..
WorldNews

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party Political party in India

Mehbooba Mufti freed, just ahead of Supreme Court hearing

 The Jammu & Kashmir administration late on Tuesday revoked the detention of former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti after 14 months and eight days. However,..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti released after over a year in detention

Watch: Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti released after over a year in detention

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti was released on October 13 after spending more than a year in detention. She had been detained on August 5, 2019 as the Central government announced its decision to scrap J&K's special status by diluting Article 370 of the Constitution. The PDP chief's release was announced on Twitter by J&K administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal. Mehbooba's daughter, who runs her Twitter account, confirmed the news. Former J&K CM and Mufti's political rival Omar Abdullah welcomed the development. Omar and his father Farooq Abdullah had also been detained last year. They were released in March. A plea challenging Mufti's detention was being heard by the Supreme Court.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:32Published

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

Silk industry in Udhampur seeks raw material to stay afloat

Silk industry in Udhampur seeks raw material to stay afloat

Businesses have failed to bounce back as impact of coronavirus crisis continues. Silk industry in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur is no exception. Industry has been hit hard due to unavailability of raw material. Silk industry opened after eight months in Udhampur. Annual cocoon auction market has been put in place, but due to COVID-19 outsiders weren't allowed. Silk producers demand administration to facilitate them with raw material in order to keep the sericulture sector functional.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Supreme Court: Barrett bats away tough Democratic probing

 United States Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett batted away Democrats' sceptical questions on abortion, healthcare and a possible disputed-election fight..
New Zealand Herald

2020 election updates – Biden: I prayed for Trump's recovery; Labor secretary's wife tests positive

 Just one more debate, a Supreme Court confirmation fight and millions of votes to go before we know who will be in the White House come Jan. 20.
USATODAY.com
'I don't recall': Barrett grilled by Sen. Harris

'I don't recall': Barrett grilled by Sen. Harris

Senator Kamala Harris asked President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, whether she knew of the president's tweets saying he wanted to nominate a judge who would overturn Obamacare.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:01Published

Omar Abdullah Omar Abdullah Indian politician


Farooq Abdullah Farooq Abdullah Pakistani politician from Kashmir


Union territory Union territory A form of administrative division in India

Watch: Army inducts over 300 youth from J&K, Ladakh; parade in Srinagar

Watch: Army inducts over 300 youth from J&K, Ladakh; parade in Srinagar

The Indian Army inducted over 300 youth from the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The induction ceremony of the 301 soldiers was conducted at the Bana Singh Parade Ground in Srinagar. Soldiers of the J&K Light Infantry Regiment conducted the passing out parade which was reviewed by the General Officer Commanding of the XV Corps. Lieutenant General BS Raju complimented the newly-inducted soldiers for the 'exceptional' parade. He also praised the parents of the soldiers for their upbringing while expressing regret that they couldn't be present due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:23Published

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to be released from detention, says J&K administration

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti who has been in detention since August last year is being released, J&K...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Mehbooba Mufti freed, just ahead of Supreme Court hearing

The Jammu & Kashmir administration late on Tuesday revoked the detention of former CM and PDP...
IndiaTimes - Published


Mehbooba Mufti released from detention, Omar Abdullah welcomes her back|Oneindia News

Mehbooba Mufti released from detention, Omar Abdullah welcomes her back|Oneindia News

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was released late Tuesday night after being detained by the government for nearly 14 months - since it scrapped Article 370 in August and since..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:11Published