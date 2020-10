Audi e-tron GT – Electric Sound Animation

The e-sound of the Audi e-tron GT picks up on the progressive vehicle character.

One control module each regulates the outside sound and a separate inside sound depending on driving data such as speed and drive torque.

The Audi sound design software has 32 audio files per control unit for interior and exterior sound.

In city traffic, acoustic perceptibility for passers-by is guaranteed.