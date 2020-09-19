Global  
 

Trump to suburban women: 'Will you please like me?'

U.S. President Donald Trump made a plea to suburban women voters at a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night (October 13), claiming he would keep their communities safe.


US President Donald Trump has used a rally in Pennsylvania to urge suburbanwomen to vote for him. In his second rally since contracting the coronavirus,Mr Trump spoke for more than an hour to a crowd of thousands packed in tightlyand mostly without masks. Touting his elimination of a federal rule that wouldhave brought more low-income housing to the suburbs, he also zeroed in ongroups whose support he has struggled to retain, including female votersturned off by his rhetoric. “So I ask you to do me a favour. Suburban women:Will you please like me? Please. Please. I saved your damn neighbourhood, OK?”Mr Trump said.

