Trump to suburban women: 'Will you please like me?'

US President Donald Trump has used a rally in Pennsylvania to urge suburbanwomen to vote for him. In his second rally since contracting the coronavirus,Mr Trump spoke for more than an hour to a crowd of thousands packed in tightlyand mostly without masks. Touting his elimination of a federal rule that wouldhave brought more low-income housing to the suburbs, he also zeroed in ongroups whose support he has struggled to retain, including female votersturned off by his rhetoric. “So I ask you to do me a favour. Suburban women:Will you please like me? Please. Please. I saved your damn neighbourhood, OK?”Mr Trump said.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
U.S. drug inspectors uncovered serious quality control problems at an Eli Lilly pharmaceutical plant that is ramping up to manufacture one of two promising COVID-19 drugs touted by President Trump as "a cure" for the disease, according to government documents and three sources familiar with the matter. Jillian Kitchener reports