Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed the new in a statement.

Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese footballer

Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA [Video]

Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA

confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19. The federation added that Ronaldo is showing no symptoms of novel coronavirus. It said that Ronaldo is doing well and is currently in isolation. The star footballer has been dropped from Portugal's squad for Nations League match. Ronaldo played in 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week. Portuguese soccer said Ronaldo's result prompted tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It confirmed that everyone else in the team tested negative. The squad was scheduled to practice on Tuesday ahead of the match against Sweden in Lisbon. Portugal and France lead Group 3 with seven points each after three matches.

Credit: HT Digital Content

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID: India reports spike of 63,509 cases [Video]

COVID: India reports spike of 63,509 cases

With a spike of 63,509 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 72-lakh mark on October 14. In last 24 hours, 730 deaths have been reported in the country. The total case tally in the country now stands at 72,39,390 including 8,26,876 active cases, 63,01,928 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,10,586 deaths. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,00,90,122 samples tested up to October 13, for COVID. Of these, 11,45,015 samples were tested yesterday.

Credit: ANI
EJ Espresso: Pfizer to test its Covid-19 vaccine in children [Video]

EJ Espresso: Pfizer to test its Covid-19 vaccine in children

Covid kills 1 in 5 patients with comorbidities. Pfizer to test its Covid-19 vaccine in children as young as 12. Mumbai Police notice to Arnab Goswami over 'communal' coverage. And Apple unveils the iPhone 12 lineup. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content

Portuguese Football Federation Portuguese Football Federation governing body of association football in Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive forcoronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed. The 35-year-oldis said to be “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, with nofurther positive tests reported in the squad ahead of Wednesday’s NationsLeague match against Sweden. The PFF confirmed in a statement: “Following thepositive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning,all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for trainingthis afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19, Sent Home to Isolate

 Cristiano Ronaldo -- arguably the most famous athlete in the world -- has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Portuguese Football Association. He's..
TMZ.com

Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal and Juventus forward tests positive for coronavirus

 Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation announces.
BBC News

Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world’s most famous soccer stars, has tested positive for COVID-19....
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •The Age•TMZ.com•Mid-Day•USATODAY.com•New Zealand Herald•Hindu•News24•Belfast Telegraph•Daily Star•CTV News•Newsday•DNA


Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 on Portugal duty after sharing pitch with Kylian Mbappe and swapping shirts with Eduardo Camavinga

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty for Portugal. The...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com•New Zealand Herald•Hindu•Daily Star



Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive [Video]

Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive

Business Insider reports world-famous Portuguese soccer star and mega-gazillionaire Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus. Business Insider reports the Portuguese Football..

Credit: Wochit
Denton County Judge Andy Eads Quarantined As Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Denton County Judge Andy Eads Quarantined As Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell Tests Positive for COVID-19

Denton County Judge Judge Andy Eads is under quarantine after County Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said Tuesday, October 13 that Mitchell was..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital
Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Credit: Cerise Media English