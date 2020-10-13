Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19. The federation added that Ronaldo is showing no symptoms of novel coronavirus. It said that Ronaldo is doing well and is currently in isolation. The star footballer has been dropped from Portugal's squad for Nations League match. Ronaldo played in 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week. Portuguese soccer said Ronaldo's result prompted tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It confirmed that everyone else in the team tested negative. The squad was scheduled to practice on Tuesday ahead of the match against Sweden in Lisbon. Portugal and France lead Group 3 with seven points each after three matches.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:44Published
With a spike of 63,509 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 72-lakh mark on October 14. In last 24 hours, 730 deaths have been reported in the country. The total case tally in the country now stands at 72,39,390 including 8,26,876 active cases, 63,01,928 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,10,586 deaths. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,00,90,122 samples tested up to October 13, for COVID. Of these, 11,45,015 samples were tested yesterday.
Covid kills 1 in 5 patients with comorbidities. Pfizer to test its Covid-19 vaccine in children as young as 12. Mumbai Police notice to Arnab Goswami over 'communal' coverage. And Apple unveils the iPhone 12 lineup. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:55Published
Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive forcoronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed. The 35-year-oldis said to be “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, with nofurther positive tests reported in the squad ahead of Wednesday’s NationsLeague match against Sweden. The PFF confirmed in a statement: “Following thepositive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning,all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for trainingthis afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published